Orlando Bloom would probably rather discuss anything else than the nude paddle boarding photos of him that were published in 2016. But, when the actor appeared on BBC Radio 1 to promote Unlocked Wednesday, host Nick Grimshaw couldn't help but ask about the pictures.

"Could you take off all your clothes while sort of subtly covering your bits to camera?" Grimshaw asked. "I feel like actors are good at that, just being naked—" Bloom laughed and interjected, "Not too naked! I'm not really worried about getting my bits and gobs out. It's fine."

"We know!" Grimshaw said. "Can we talk about that? What the hell? We've got to talk about it." Bloom, clearly uncomfortable, replied, "It's been talked about so much. I'm over it already."