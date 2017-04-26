The actor filed the suit the same day his divorce from Amber Heard was finalized.

"TMG did everything within its power over the last 17 years to protect Depp from himself and to keep Depp financially solvent," Kump wrote in his clients' cross-complaint, as E! News first reported Jan. 31. "However, ultimately TMG did not have the power or ability to control Depp's spending or his numerous other vices, or to force Depp to make wiser financial decisions."

The actor addressed his financial situation for the first time Tuesday.

"Why didn't they drop me as a client if I was so out of control?" the 53-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales actor asked in a Wall Street Journal interview. "I've worked very, very hard for a lot of years and trusted a lot of people, some who've clearly let me down."