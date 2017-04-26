Inside Channing Tatum's Magical Life as a Father to Everly

When it's time to step up and become a father, Channing Tatum makes it look pretty darn easy.

It's been three years since the Hollywood actor and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum welcomed their first child into the world.

And while the couple's daughter named Everly continues to live a more private life, fans are certain that she is loved by both mom and dad.

As Channing celebrates a birthday today, E! News is taking a look into the Magic Mike and Step Up star's life as a father. Let's just say he's excelling on and off camera.

"It's scary. You made this thing and have to bring it into the world together. You think people are going to be there, but ultimately you just have each other," Channing shared with Vanity Fair when asked about fatherhood. "I love being a dad. They're like little mirrors running around. They show you things about yourself you wouldn't pay attention to before. Jenna says it all the time: 'Oh, my God, that is so you right there.' But I don't know if I'm good at it."