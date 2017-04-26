8 Japanese Beauty Brands You Can't Find at Sephora

Most of us are so dialed into our own habits that when we spot something new (especially if it's from abroad), it's hard not to want to at least try it.
Japan, for instance, has some pretty cutting-edge products that you've probably never used. We don't blame you, though. It's not like you can find these never-before-heard-of brands at your local Sephora. Since there's no such thing as too many face masks or eye creams, we've done the leg work and rounded up some options from the top-selling Japanese makeup brands for you.
Trust us: You won't be sorry.
This pharmaceutical skin-care line was founded in 2004 with one message: Keep it simple. Did we mention that each product is made with Hada Labo Tokyo's unique Super Hyaluronic Acid, which helps hydrate and nourish the skin.
Hada Labo Tokyo Age Correcting Eye Cream, $17; Hada Labo Rohto Goku-jun Hyaluronic Milky Lotion, $13; Hada Labo Tokyo Replenishing Hydrator With Super Hyaluronic Acid, 9
Think of Kate as the cool girl makeup brand in Japan. Founded in 2007, it's relatively new but in terms of staple makeup bag items (eyeliners, shadows, eyebrow pencils) it's the brand to buy.
Kanebo Kate Fake Shade Powder Eyeshadow, $18; Kanebo Kate Super Sharp Liner Liquid Eyeliner, $10; Kanebo Kate Eyebrow Pencil in BR-1, $12
Daiso is the Japanese equivalent of your local dollar store. Their trusty products (anything from beauty blender cleanser to stay-put eyebrow gel) are highly-rated and not to mention super-cheap.
Daiso Detergent Cleaning for Makeup Puff and Sponge, $8; Daiso Japan Waterproof Eyebrow Coat, $6; Daiso Japan Natural Pack Charcoal Peel Off Mask,$9
Dr. Ci: Labo is Japan's number one clinical brand (translation: it's heavily backed by science). While all of their products are top notch the Aqua Collagen Gel Moisture, a unique all-in-one formula that hydrates like no other, is the one to try first.
Dr. Ci: Labo Aqua Collagen Gel Super Moisture, $41; Dr. Ci: Labo Super White 377 VC Extra Deeper Formula, $53; Labo Labo Super Pores Lotion, $17
This Tokyo-based cosmetics line is the definition of no frills beauty. Every product (like their highly-rated, not to mention best-selling Deep Cleansing Oil) contains natural ingredients that work.
DHC Revitalizing Moisture Strips Eyes, $10; DHC Deep Cleansing Oil, $28; DHC Beauty Bento Box, $16
If you like Hello Kitty, chances are you'll be a big fan of CANMAKE cosmetics. The 32-year old brand is known for its cutely packaged necessities like lip color, cheek stain and pressed powder.
CANMAKE Presto Powder Marshmallow Finish Powder With SPF 26, $13; CANMAKE Lash Care Essence, $12; CANMAKE Cream Cheek in Coral Orange, $8
This line is designed for aging skin, but that doesn't mean you can't use it if you're in your twenties. The masks and serums are among the highest rated online, particularly the total defense night jelly.
Naruko Narcissus DNA Repairing Serum, $19; Naruko Narcissus DNA Repairing Night Jelly Sleeping Mask, $18; Naruko Narcissus DNA Repairing Make-Up Removing Cleansing Mousse, $17
In a sense, Morihata is "very LA." By that we mean it's a highly-curated lifestyle goods company. Among it's best selling items: traditional Binchotan charcoal beauty products, which happen to be known for their detoxifying properties.
Morihata Binchotan Facial Puff, $17; Morihata Binchotan Charcoal Facial Soap, $31; Morihata Binchotan Eye Mask, $26
Neat, right?