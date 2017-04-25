Chris Soules appears to have disappeared from one social media platform.

Close to 24 hours after being arrested in Iowa for allegedly leaving the scene after a fatal car crash, The Bachelor star deleted his Instagram profile that had reached more than 738,000 followers.

As of Tuesday evening, his Twitter and Facebook profiles were still active.

Earlier today, Chris appeared in court where he was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car accident. He was released after posting $10,000 bail, and according to authorities, the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

"Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home," Chris' spokesperson shared with E! News. "He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers and with Mr. Mosher's family."