"There is a line that got cut that we didn't end up using but we have to use in season two where she was like, 'I don't know if I have enough saved for retirement. I gotta think of an invention," Tracey said, laughing.

"I say that all the time!" Kathy confirmed.

"I mean, she has a million of them all the time, but she's such a hopeful dreamy person that the idea that oh, if you don't save enough for retirement, just make an invention," Tracey continued. "What a bad plan!"

For more from Tracey and Kathy, including what the writer's learned from her lengthy professional relationship with Fey (who, alongside Robert Carlock, serves as executive producer on Great News), be sure to check out the video above.

Great News also stars John Michael Higgins, Nicole Richie, Adam Campbell and Horatio Sanz. The new comedy premieres with back-to-back episdoes on Tuesday, April 25 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)