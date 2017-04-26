Second can be best, but not always.

The ladies of E!'s Second Wives Club may lead extravagant first-class lives, but according to them, marriage definitely isn't a walk in the park, especially when your significant other has already been there and done that (sometimes several times) before.

"I think that being a wife is very difficult, but then being a wife who's with someone that's been married before that has kids, it's very challenging," actor Lorenzo Lamas' fifth wife Shawna Craig tells E! News exclusively. "It just teaches you to be very selfless because you have all these other people that depend on you. It makes you very strong."

She adds, "I was 23 when I met Lorenzo, I had no siblings, never been around kids in my whole life, so that was a huge change and I think even though it was very difficult I grew so much from it and it was a good experience."