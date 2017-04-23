You're exactly where you are supposed to be, Justin...
Justin Bieber had some deep thoughts when he took to Instagram earlier today to post the 2014 mug shot from his DUI arrest alongside a recent photo of himself. In the post, the 24-year-old reflected on his troubled past and appears to be looking forward to a bright future.
Along with the side-by-side photo, the Biebs, who has been on and off of Insta in recent months, wrote, "I LOVE THIS because it reminds me I'M NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD I'M NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!! THE BEST IS YET TO COME. DO YOU BELIEVE IT?"
We belieb it!
On Jan. 23, 2014, the Canadian was arrested shortly after 4 a.m. after police caught the pop star drag racing in Miami Beach, Fla. The "Sorry" singer subsequently failed a field sobriety test and was charged with DUI, driving with an expired license and resisting arrest. Tests showed that his blood alcohol level was below the limit, but he did test positive for Xanax and for marijuana.
In August 2014, the Grammy winner avoided jail when he reached a plea deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to reduced charges of misdemeanor careless driving and resisting arrest. Florida judge Bill Altfield ordered him to undergo a 12-hour anger management course, complete a program in which he'd meet people affected by drunk drivers, make a $50,000 charitable donation and pay fines.
"Here is someone who is young, 20 years of age, his whole life is ahead of him and he just hopefully will get the message," said the judge at the time of the hearing. "He will grow up, he will use all of his talents positively."
The following year, the superstar made a triumphant comeback with his fourth studio album, Purpose. The album, which boasted hit after hit, went on to break records and be the third best-selling album of 2015. He is reportedly working on his fifth album.
Bieber has certainly not been drama-free since the DUI, but he seems to have outgrown his bad boy past after finding his "purpose."