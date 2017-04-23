Demi Lovato is getting cool for the summer...
The outspoken popstar has taken to Instagram to flaunt her bathing suit body not one, not two, not three, but four times in the past three days—and hot damn does she look good!
Yesterday, the "Skyscraper" songstress posted a sultry image of herself in a burnt orange one-piece, highlighting her deep tan and toned form. The 24-year-old posted the image, which captured more than one million Likes, along with the caption, "Don't know if it's physically possible for me to get any more tan...."
Orange you glad Demi shared this sexy snap?!
Earlier in the day, the "Heart Attack" singer may have given fans a heart attack (in a good way!) when she posted another revealing photo—this one a bikini pic. In case any haters were gonna hate or accuse her of Photoshopping the image, Demi made sure to write, "No filter, no edit, love your body the way it is."
Demi's always been a gal with an inspiring message and, in addition to her chart-topping hits, that's why people love her so much.
On Thursday, the brunette got some attention when she posted two images of herself in a plunging teal one-piece. One photo was captioned, "So ready for summer" and another, "Why not?"
Clearly the "Confident" singer is confident in her curves, and who could blame her? Her body is bangin'.
Demi's come a long way from her battle with bulimia. The singer previously talked to E! News about finally being comfortable with herself to show some skin on her 2015 Cosmopolitan cover.
"It took so much for me to get a place where I would feel comfortable enough to do that," she said. "If anything, it's showing all of my fans who know my story and my journey that I've gone from hating every inch of my body to doing a photo shoot in my underwear in front of the entire world. That's more of statement to me than just looking sexy on a magazine cover."
Yes it is!