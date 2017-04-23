Earlier in the day, the "Heart Attack" singer may have given fans a heart attack (in a good way!) when she posted another revealing photo—this one a bikini pic. In case any haters were gonna hate or accuse her of Photoshopping the image, Demi made sure to write, "No filter, no edit, love your body the way it is."

Demi's always been a gal with an inspiring message and, in addition to her chart-topping hits, that's why people love her so much.

On Thursday, the brunette got some attention when she posted two images of herself in a plunging teal one-piece. One photo was captioned, "So ready for summer" and another, "Why not?"

Clearly the "Confident" singer is confident in her curves, and who could blame her? Her body is bangin'.