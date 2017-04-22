David Spade "really likes" Naya Rivera, who he has been dating for about a month, E! News has learned.

The two, who star together in the Crackle comedy film Mad Families, were recently photographed heading to dinner at the Malibu sushi restaurant Nobu, a popular celebrity hotspot.

The 30-year-old former Glee actress wore a sexy black dress with a thigh-high split, while Spade, 52, sported a blue shirt, dark pants and black leather jacket. The two were driven to the restaurant together in an SUV and later left together. They seemed to be in great spirits.

"David really likes Naya," a source told E! News exclusively. "They are still trying to keep things private, but they have hung out a couple of times since Hawaii."