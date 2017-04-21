Bella Thorne is joining the ranks of Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Ratajkowski in this fast-fashion brand.

You saw the other two sport Forever 21 at Coachella last weekend, but Bella's decided to bring the retail beast to the streets of New York. At the 2017 Freeform Upfronts (who's excited to see Famous in Love?), the star wore a long-sleeved crop top whose price just can't be beat—it comes in at a cool $18.

Though the way she's styled the top may not be the most appropriate for your everyday life, it would also look really cute underneath a pair of overalls or paired with a mini skirt and topped off with sneakers or ankle boots.