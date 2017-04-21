Bella Thorne's Crop Top Is Only $18—and so Totally '90s

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Karlie Kloss

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Gigi Hadid

The Eco-Friendly Fashion Brands Celebs Like Gigi Hadid Love

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens Uses a Soap Bar for Fuller Brows, Plus Her Mascara Obsession

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Bella Thorne

Gotham/GC Images

Bella Thorne is joining the ranks of Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Ratajkowski in this fast-fashion brand.

You saw the other two sport Forever 21 at Coachella last weekend, but Bella's decided to bring the retail beast to the streets of New York. At the 2017 Freeform Upfronts (who's excited to see Famous in Love?), the star wore a long-sleeved crop top whose price just can't be beat—it comes in at a cool $18.

Though the way she's styled the top may not be the most appropriate for your everyday life, it would also look really cute underneath a pair of overalls or paired with a mini skirt and topped off with sneakers or ankle boots.

Photos

Cuffed Jeans Are Making a Comeback

You can also explore different long-sleeved styles! Bella's button-up henley is cute, but why not try a bodycon-esque tee or maybe even a cropped hoodie.

For our top picks, shop the tops below! 

Photos

Under-$100 Sandals Perfect for Spring

Shop the Look

ESC: Long-Sleeved Crop Tops

H&M Rib-Knit Sweater, $25

ESC: Long-Sleeved Crop Tops

Topshop Long Sleeve Choker Top, $32

ESC: Long-Sleeved Crop Tops

Miu Miu Cropped Metallic Knitted Top, $410

ESC: Long-Sleeved Crop Tops

Norma Kamali Cropped Stretch-Jersey Top, $45

ESC: Long-Sleeved Crop Tops

GCDS Logo Cropped T-Shirt, $82

Photos

Under-$100 Swimsuits

ESC: Long-Sleeved Crop Tops

River Island Black Tie Up Front Long Sleeve Crop Top, $44

ESC: Long-Sleeved Crop Tops

Jonathan Simkhai Cutout Ribbed Stretch-Knit Top, $144

ESC: Long-Sleeved Crop Tops

Reebok Sheer Detailing Cropped Top, $62

ESC: Long-Sleeved Crop Tops

Calvin Klein Logo Cropped Sweatshirt, Was: $95, Now: $67

ESC: Long-Sleeved Crop Tops

F.A.M.T. No Dancing Cropped Hoodie, $82

Cute, right?

TAGS/ Vanessa Hudgens , Emily Ratajkowski , Bella Thorne , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again