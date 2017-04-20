The onetime star, who in his first year in the NFL was catching passes from Tom Bradyand named to the Pro Bowl in year two, died yesterday morning in an apparent suicide, seemingly having hanged himself by a bed sheet attached to the window of his cell at the maximum-security Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass., where he was serving a life sentence for murder.

Last Friday, Hernandez had been acquitted in a double homicide and his previous murder conviction is currently being appealed.

His attorney, Jose Baez, told reporters yesterday morning that his client was not suicidal and called for a full investigation. No suicide note was found and a Correction Department spokesman said Hernandez had given no indication he needed to be put under suicide watch.

"We are shocked and surprised at the news of Aaron's death," Baez (who successfully defended Casey Anthony when she was accused of killing her daughter) said in a statement. "There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated this scenario was a possibility. Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence. Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death."

The state medical examiner had taken custody of Hernandez's body and an autopsy is planned.

"Absolutely no chance he took his own life," his former sports agent, Brian Murphy, tweeted yesterday morning. "Chico was not a saint, but my family and I loved him and he would never take his own life."