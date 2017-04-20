"What do you think would've happened if you'd been there? Or your girlfriend?"

Kyle (Josh Henderson) is getting security advice on Sunday's episode of The Arrangement. After a stalker broke into his house, Kyle is stepping up his security and is encouraged to keep a gun in his home.

And after Megan (Christine Evangelista) shuts down the idea of having cameras inside the house, Kyle's new head of security Quinn (Laara Sadiq) suggests having a gun for protection. Quinn explains that the stalker disarmed his security system and didn't steal anything, which makes her think the stalker's "ultimate target" is Kyle.

"Look if you're not gonna install cameras, I think you should consider this," Quinn says as she shows Kyle the weapon. "I'm assuming you had weapons training for your movies?"