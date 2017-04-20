EXCLUSIVE!

Kyle Gets a Gun After Stalker Breaks Into His House on The Arrangement: "The Ultimate Target Was You"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner Is "So Angry" About Her Portrayal in Caitlyn Jenner's Memoir: "Everything She Says Is All Made Up"

Brie Bella, Maternity Shoot

Brie Bella Opens Up About Her Struggle to Get Pregnant Before Conceiving Birdie: "It Sucks"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"What do you think would've happened if you'd been there? Or your girlfriend?"

Kyle (Josh Henderson) is getting security advice on Sunday's episode of The Arrangement. After a stalker broke into his house, Kyle is stepping up his security and is encouraged to keep a gun in his home.

And after Megan (Christine Evangelista) shuts down the idea of having cameras inside the house, Kyle's new head of security Quinn (Laara Sadiq) suggests having a gun for protection. Quinn explains that the stalker disarmed his security system and didn't steal anything, which makes her think the stalker's "ultimate target" is Kyle.

"Look if you're not gonna install cameras, I think you should consider this," Quinn says as she shows Kyle the weapon. "I'm assuming you had weapons training for your movies?"

Photos

Josh Henderson's Best Instagrams

Josh Henderson, The Arrangement, The Arrangment 108

E!

Kyle tells her "sure" but he's hesitant to have a gun in the house.

"A gun in the house, loaded with live ammo? I don't know," he tells Quinn.

"Gives you a fighting chance if this person somehow comes back," Quinn says. "You don't have enough protection without it, and I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't tell you that."

Watch The Arrangement clip above to see Kyle react when presented with the gun!

Watch a brand-new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Josh Henderson , Christine Evangelista , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again