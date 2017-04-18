Kylie came out with her first Lip Kit collection on Nov. 30, 2015 and it sold out online within the first minute. The 19-year-old mogul then launched Kylie Cosmetics' in 2016 and has steadily grown her empire from creating lip glosses and lip sticks to producing eye shadow, liner and now highlighter.

But it hasn't all been roses for the beauty mogul. Last year, the Lip Kit line came under controversy for receiving an F with the Better Business Bureau after customers complained. But, the entrepreneurial teen quickly remedied the situation and then fired back at the haters.

"I'm sick and tired of people coming for my business. I love everything about Kylie's Cosmetics and I will do anything in my power to protect and improve it every day and make you guys happy," she wrote on her website. I don't want to respond to the haters but you guys deserve an answer and to know the facts. I love you and apologize to anyone who felt the urge to complain and didn't receive the service they deserve."

She continued, "You guys are the reason I keep going and I'm motivated every day to make Kylie Cosmetics the best it can be," "I'm continuing to learn and I just want to make everyone happy. Because so many of you spoke out, I'm excited to tell you that the Better Business Bureau has looked at the facts and changed the rating."

Well it looks like she kept her commitment to her fans and we wouldn't be surprised if this new venture with Kim is Kylie's most successful item yet.