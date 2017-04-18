"This is a blood bath it's not a fair fight it's like you were overbooked on a United Air flight."

Ahmed, who appeared on Girls and starred in HBO's The Night Of, wasn't pleased with Corden's lyrics. "That wasn't very nice," Ahmed noted. "Let's do this!"

"I speak the truth you're a liar / He's like Sean Spicer mixed with a singing Uber driver," Ahmed rapped. "James and I are from the same place on the map, that's how I know he just stole Graham Norton's act / I'm a bit confused with his show he's saying he sings and dances cute / Isn't that Ellen? Look at you I bet you think you're great but your show's so late nobody's awake."

Trying to pretend he wasn't offended by Ahmed's pointed lyrics, Corden joked he "couldn't hear a lot of what you're saying because I was distracted by that shirt."