Not so fast, everyone…
Despite the latest reports claiming that Ben Affleck is already hitting the dating scene just one week after he and Jennifer Garner filed for divorce, a source tells E! News that simply isn't the case.
"Ben is not dating anyone seriously," our inside explained. "He and Jen are working on their relationship and have no ruled out dating in the future."
So what is in store for the two friendly exes? Well, aside from continuing to co-parent as they have been over the course of the last two years (they first announced their split back in 2015), it looks like Affleck will be moving out of the family home.
"As divorced couples do, Ben will likely move out. The idea is to keep the kids together and close."
Late last week, the actors filed for divorce nearly two years after their separation after 10 years of marriage.
In court documents, the pair want joint legal and physical custody of their children. The petition and response were also filed together, which means it was coordinated.
When the news of their separation was first announced, the couple put on a united front in a joint statement.
"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time," the Hollywood stars shared. "This will be our only comment on this private family matter. Thank you for understanding."