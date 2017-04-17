Not so fast, everyone…

Despite the latest reports claiming that Ben Affleck is already hitting the dating scene just one week after he and Jennifer Garner filed for divorce, a source tells E! News that simply isn't the case.

"Ben is not dating anyone seriously," our inside explained. "He and Jen are working on their relationship and have no ruled out dating in the future."

So what is in store for the two friendly exes? Well, aside from continuing to co-parent as they have been over the course of the last two years (they first announced their split back in 2015), it looks like Affleck will be moving out of the family home.