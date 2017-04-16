Farrah Abraham Say She "Made More Views and Ratings Than All 3 Stooges on Teen Mom"

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Blac Chyna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Good Fight

The Good Fight Bosses Tease Season 2 Musicals, Cliffhangers and the Power of the Law

Jimmy Fallon, Harry Styles

Harry Styles' Dance Moves Just Stole the Show During Jimmy Fallon's Saturday Night Live Flash Mob

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Catelynn Lowell, Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout

Getty Images

Farrah Abraham is throwing shade in three different directions just before the Teen Mom OG season seven premiere.

The 25-year-old cast member took to Twitter Saturday night to offer her take on the MTV reality show and co-stars Amber Portwood, 26, Catelynn Lowell, 25, and Maci Bookout, 25, with whom she has feuded in the past.

"It's Hilarity how I single handily made more views & ratings then all three stooges on @TeenMom @mtv & make more rating then 1offs...sh!" Farrah wrote, alongside a photo of an Easter basket for her 8-year-old daughter Sophia.

Photos

Teen Mom Stars: Then and Now

Teen Mom Farrah Abraham GIF

MTV

There is no love lost between her and her co-stars, who last season six decided to end their cast reunion early after a fight broke out in front of Dr. Drew Pinsky.

E! News recently asked the Teen Mom OG stars about their thoughts about one another.

"Farrah who?" Catelynn said. "Farrah who? Farrah Fawcett? She's dead. Rest in peace. She was beautiful. Farrah Fawcett is dead. I love Amber and Maci, but poor Farrah Fawcett. Rest in peace."

"Farrah, she's just Farrah," Amber said.

"It's kinda one of those things like 'Out of sight, out of mind,'" Maci told E! News. "I want the best for her and I think she does bring something to the show...the more different stories that can come together the more relatable we're gonna be to everyone."

Photos

Teen Mom Farrah Abraham's Modeling Pics

On Friday, Farrah's mother Debra Danielsen dissed Maci and Catelynn during a Facebook Live session for BestProducts.com's Shot Topics segment.

"Maci, yeah, well I would recommend that if we're gonna get pregnant anymore, we cut back on the beer consumption," Debra said.

She also called Catelynn "two-faced."

Debra did, however, say she is "very proud of Amber," adding, "I think she works really hard. I think she's been through a lot in her life that would cause anybody tremendous pain. But I think she's an overcomer."

Amber, who spent more than a year in jail for drug possession, Maci and Catelynn have not commented.

Teen Mom OG season seven premieres Monday at 9/8c on MTV.

TAGS/ Farrah Abraham , Teen Mom , TV , Feuds , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again