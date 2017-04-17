Good things come to those who wait!

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Total Divas star Nattie Neidhart dished about John Cena's epic proposal to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania and how happy she is to finally see her good friend's deepest desire come true after four years.

"It's every girl's dream to have a proposal, but WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year for WWE and WWE is our home," Nattie explained. "It's Nikki's home. It's John's home. It's my home. And we welcome the WWE Universe into our home, so to be able to share that WrestleMania moment, which was by the way, a first-ever in WWE history and just do it in front of our family, for Nicole and John, I think they're both probably still on cloud nine."