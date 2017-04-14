Mel B, John Michael Higgins, Howie Mandel, Mandy Moore, Nicole Richie, Sherri Shepherd and Milo Ventimiglia are clowning around ahead of Red Nose Day—and E! News has the exclusive first look at the seven stars getting into the spirit. To show their support for the annual campaign, which aims to end childhood poverty, the America's Got Talent judges, This Is Us' Moore and Ventimiglia, Great News' Richie and Higgins and Trial and Error's Shepherd wore red noses ahead of the annual telethon.

Since 2015, Red Nose Day has raised over $60 million in the U.S.

Started in the U.K. in 1985, Comic Relief's campaign has raised over $1 billion globally.