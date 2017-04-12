Here comes one of reality TV's most unpredictable relationships.
Ever since Here Comes Honey Boo Boo became a huge hit on TLC, fans have developed a fascination with Mama June and Sugar Bear's rapport.
While they only share one child together by the name of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, the couple spent many years living together in their Georgia home. And even if they were never technically married, the couple experienced a commitment ceremony on May 5, 2013.
"The day was very special mostly because my girls were able to take part in it," Mama June told People at the time. "I felt like it was important for them to see this moment and celebrate my love for Sugar Bear."
While the celebration was everything fans hoped for—a camouflage wedding dress and a BBQ dinner were included—the love story has experienced more lows than highs in recent months.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Even though the couple officially called it quits in September 2014, the duo has stayed in each other's lives.
While appearing on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, both Mama June and Sugar Bear tried to get through any and all past relationship drama. In fact, the couple was committed to making it work on the final episode.
In the show's finale, however, an update on how the couples were doing six months later revealed the couple had called it quits after not following promises they made on TV.
Most recently, Mama June: From Not to Hot documented Sugar Bear's journey to marrying Jennifer Lamb. In true dramatic fashion, Mama June and Jennifer didn't get along by any means.
"It's kind of hard to see a woman I used to love and a woman I love now fighting," Sugar Bear confessed in a recent episode. "I wish they could both sit down and kind of be friends for Alana's sake and my sake. That way, we can get along real good."
Ultimately, Mama June was able to attend the wedding to support Alana's role in the ceremony. And while the finale ended on a somewhat peaceful note, the drama is heating up off screen.
During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show this week, Mama June opened up about her strained relationship with ex-boyfriend Sugar Bear. Along the way, the WE tv star accused her ex of being "very emotionally and physically" abusive.
She went on to say viewers will see the "truth" in the upcoming reunion episode airing Friday night.
"This episode is going to show a little piece of our life," she teased to Wendy Williams. "It's going to open our lives...This episode is going to bring a lot of stuff out in the open. He doesn't have a relationship with Alana."
Sugar Bear would later deny the claims made by Mama June in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "The abuse allegations are not true," he shared with the outlet. "It is not true, any of it. June won't let me see or talk to Alana. I have text messages where I text June and try to talk to Alana, but no response back from her. The last time I saw Alana was at mine and Jennifer's wedding. I've tried to stay in touch with my daughter but June won't let me. June is saying these things because she's pissed at me. I never hurt any kid."
Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday night at 9 p.m. on WE tv.