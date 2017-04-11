Khloe Kardashian Is Ready to Marry Tristan Thompson

As for herself, she added, "I definitely want to be a mom, but I don't put the pressure on it. It's not like, 'the clock is ticking.' I feel in my soul it will happen."

Meanwhile, Khloe also opened up a bit about the biggest obstacle she, Kim Kardashian and her family have had to overcome this year: the Paris robbery.

Khloe gets very protective over her older sister when it comes to discussing the horrifying incident. "I get really angry when people blame her for her robbery—I think that is the most irresponsible accusation," she explains. "I don't care how little or how much you have, nobody deserves to be violated and robbed and assaulted and traumatized. I got very frustrated with that and [the suggestion that] 'Oh, this was scripted' or 'We planned it.' What is wrong with human beings?"