Khloe Kardashian Is Ready to Marry Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian feels like Tristan Thompson could be The One.
The 32-year-old reality star covers the latest issue of ES Magazine, looking sexy in a one of her Good American denim jackets with no pants and a pair of sparkly heels. Inside the publication, she opened up about her relationship with the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player and where she sees their future going.
Though she admitted there are no immediate plans for a wedding just yet, it's definitely on her radar. She said she's "never been in this type of love," and thus, if he proposed tomorrow, she'd accept. "Yes, I would," she told ES.
One of the biggest factors in their relationship is that Khloe can see herself starting a family with Tristan, and that's something she's always wanted.
"I would love to have a family. We've talked about it," she explained before noting that Tristan—who became a first-time dad in December—is a family man. "He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father."
ES Magazine
As for herself, she added, "I definitely want to be a mom, but I don't put the pressure on it. It's not like, 'the clock is ticking.' I feel in my soul it will happen."
Meanwhile, Khloe also opened up a bit about the biggest obstacle she, Kim Kardashian and her family have had to overcome this year: the Paris robbery.
Khloe gets very protective over her older sister when it comes to discussing the horrifying incident. "I get really angry when people blame her for her robbery—I think that is the most irresponsible accusation," she explains. "I don't care how little or how much you have, nobody deserves to be violated and robbed and assaulted and traumatized. I got very frustrated with that and [the suggestion that] 'Oh, this was scripted' or 'We planned it.' What is wrong with human beings?"
Fortunately, Khloe was able to stick by her sister's side and help her through the rough period afterward.
"[Kim] is one of the strongest women I've ever met. We're not people who sit in sorrow if something bad happens and go, 'Woe is me,'" Khloe said. "We take these experiences and try to help somebody else with them, or just make sure they don't happen again."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3
And speaking of helping other people, while Khloe is proud of Caitlyn Jenner for having an impact on the LGBTQ world, she also wanted to clarify some of the things that happened and might have been misconstrued by the public during the time of her transition.
"I've known Cait since I was 4-and-a-half...I think people misconstrued my reaction when Bruce [then] told us about the situation," she recalled. "It's not that I'm angry that Bruce was transitioning to Caitlyn. I didn't appreciate how it was handled and how we found out more in the media than from Cait."
Khloe continued, "But you know what? There's no handbook to all that. I don't know what she's going through, and I don't know how anyone is supposed to handle that situation."
More than anything, Khloe admitted, "I feel for Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner]."
Read Khloe's full interview in this week's issue of ES Magazine, out on Wednesday.