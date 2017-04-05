Experience the Best Celeb-Loved Spa Treatments at Home

Courtesy Post Ranch Inn
It's time to get away, and focus in on your biggest priority: You.
At first thought, taking a day off to go to a luxury spa may seem out of reach. Some of them require travel. And, all of them require an investment. But, we're here to tell you that it's worth it. Just ask Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and Gwyneth Paltrow, who publicly praise wellness getaways.
"I've learned that women (and men!) are often stressed out from their day-to-day, go-go-go lifestyle, especially living in a digital world," celeb skincare expert Ole Henriksen told E! News. "Spa treatments are the perfect antidote. Massage alone is proven to release tension, relax muscles, increase blood and lymph circulation, and impart a wonderful sense of calm."
Where can you get this antidote for stress? These businesses built for rejuvenation and relaxation are quietly tucked away outside the hustle and bustle of the city. So we've rounded up some of the best spas, so you, too, can get the celebrity treatment.
If you can't get away, no problem. These spas have created signature at-home treatments, so you can experience the spa in the comfort of your own home.
Courtesy Miraval
Tucson, Arizona
Celebrity Guests: Lupita Nyong'o, Ellen DeGeneres, Ariel Winter, Guliana Rancic, Oprah Winfrey, Jason Kennedy
Signature Treatments: "Ariel Winter participated in 'It's not about the Horse,' which is part of our extremely popular equine programming with Wyatt Webb. During the experience, guests are given the simple task of raising a horse's hoof to clean it, but the horse will only lift its hoof if it is approached without fear or self-doubt. Guests must learn to release any preconceived notions and live in the moment in order to complete this task," the rep told E! News.
The Miraval At-Home Treatment: Add about 10 drops of your favorite essential oils to your bathwater to enhance your experience and remedy your aliments.
For an indulgent bath, calm and sleep well at night using chamomile, sandalwood and lavender. In times of stress, add ginger, black pepper, rosemary and chamomile to a warm bath. To renew and energize, add patchouli, rosemary, grapefruit and juniper berry. And, to uplift your mood, try ylang ylang, geranium, frankincense and rose.
Pro tip: Spray aromatherapy oils onto 2 chilled towels to use on your face and neck to refresh you during your bath.
Courtesy Ole Henriksen
West Hollywood, California
Celebrity Guests: Charlize Theron, Renée Zellweger, Katy Perry, Mark Wahlberg, Justin Timberlake, Naomi Campbell and Ellen DeGeneres
Signature Treatments: "Our signature massage is called 'Return To Nature.' Available in 60, 90 and 110 minutes, it includes a fully customized massage with your choice of the following essential oil massage blends designed only for my spa: Vitamin C Body Brightening, Ultimate Hydration, Clarifying for detoxifying and or most popular of Exotic Rose, which is infused with rose, neroli, jasmine and gardenia."
The Ole Henriksen At-Home Treatment: For the at-home version of the Red-Carpet Treatment, place a steaming washcloth on your face to prep the skin for an at-home peel. This is a great way to oxygenate and detox the skin prior to all of the Anti-Aging benefits of a Power Peel.
1. Fill the sink 1/3 with warm water, add 10 drops Lavender Essential Oil and blend well. Drench a cotton facecloth in the Essential Oil water. Press firmly against the face for 30 seconds. Break for a moment
2. Drench the facecloth once more, place firmly against the face. Repeat 5 times in all.
Follow this with the Ole Henriksen Power Peel, this spa grade at-home treatment removes dead skin, smooths skin texture, reverses hyperpigmentation and sun damage, revealing brighter, more even skin for a radiantly youthful complexion after just one use! It emulates both a microdermabrasion and peel service—all while in your home!
Courtesy Cal A Vie
Vista, California
Celebrity Guests: Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Uma Thurman and Tom Ford
Signature Treatments: The spa is known for Vinothérapie, a treatment that uses the residue of wine making for its anti-aging properties. It is offered in the form of a wrap, massage and bath, all made at Cal-a-Vie's very own vineyard.
The Cal-a-Vie At-Home Treatment: Guests are recommended to indulge in at-home care by giving themselves facials as well as bathing rituals. Cal-a-Vie offers wonderful Transderma Serums that provide outstanding results. They also retail our exclusive Vinothérapie products so that you may enjoy them at home in your shower/and or bath.
Courtesy Post Ranch Inn
Big Sur, California
Celebrity Guests: Anne Hathaway, Natalie Portman and Drew Barrymore
Signature Treatments: "The Post Ranch Spa's signature Big Sur Jade thermo-therapy combines soothing, warmed jade with aromatherapy massage to increase circulation for the lymphatic system and balance energy centers known as 'Chakras.' We also offer the Shaman Journey session, which takes place in the property's very own Yurt. During these sessions, a shaman engages the forces of nature and the ancient wisdom of the ancestors to help create lasting changes for physical, mental and emotional well-being."
The Post Ranch Inn At-Home Treatment: A warm bath soak with Post Ranch Signature Aromatherapy Bath Salts that include essential oils of arnica for inflammation, lavender for relaxation and marjoram for sore joints. Facial rituals with Eminence organics skin care are also easy to do yourself at home.
Courtesy Fairmont Sonoma
Sonoma, California
Signature Treatment: "We're known for our ancient Geo Thermal Mineral underground spring, which flows from 1,100 feet below ground and is historically revered by Native Americans for its healing power. We have 7 pools in our spa, which are all fed by these healing waters for our guests to enjoy," the spa's rep told E! News. "Our most popular signature treatment is our Harvest Kur. This regenerative treatment is rich in antioxidants to support your immune system, we begin with an exfoliation of the entire body, followed by a delightful bubble bath and concludes with a grape seed mud and rosehip wrap."
The Fairmont Sonoma At-Home Treatment: Our Mineral Wellness Soak is our go to product for our guests to extend their experience in the spa. Using hand harvested mineral crystals, this muscle relieving wellness treatment is the perfect at home care to rebalance the body.
Relax and unwind! Happy Stress Awareness Month!