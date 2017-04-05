Experience the Best Celeb-Loved Spa Treatments at Home

It's time to get away, and focus in on your biggest priority: You.

At first thought, taking a day off to go to a luxury spa may seem out of reach. Some of them require travel. And, all of them require an investment. But, we're here to tell you that it's worth it. Just ask Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and Gwyneth Paltrow, who publicly praise wellness getaways.

"I've learned that women (and men!) are often stressed out from their day-to-day, go-go-go lifestyle, especially living in a digital world," celeb skincare expert Ole Henriksen told E! News. "Spa treatments are the perfect antidote. Massage alone is proven to release tension, relax muscles, increase blood and lymph circulation, and impart a wonderful sense of calm."