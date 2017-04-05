It's that time of year again: Stress Awareness Month!

Celebs are good at a lot of things, but there's one thing they do better than anyone: relax.

After all, most of them are working their a**es off, but it's usually on a project-by-project basis. So, when a movie, concert tour or other colossal undertaking starts to wind down, so do they. Yes, sometimes they take lavish all-inclusive trips to Bali, but other times they're just like us! If you're in the mood to take it easy, here's how to do it like an A-lister.

Carrie Underwood, for instance, is a girl after our own heart. She's basically an unwinding pro with her expert-level combo of a glass of wine and a face mask.