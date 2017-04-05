6 Everyday Products Celebs Use to Combat Stress

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan & Alanah Joseph |

Heidi Klum

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Chinos

ESC: Skin issues

Evening activities...

It's that time of year again: Stress Awareness Month!

Celebs are good at a lot of things, but there's one thing they do better than anyone: relax.

After all, most of them are working their a**es off, but it's usually on a project-by-project basis. So, when a movie, concert tour or other colossal undertaking starts to wind down, so do they. Yes, sometimes they take lavish all-inclusive trips to Bali, but other times they're just like us! If you're in the mood to take it easy, here's how to do it like an A-lister. 

Carrie Underwood, for instance, is a girl after our own heart. She's basically an unwinding pro with her expert-level combo of a glass of wine and a face mask. 

ESC: How Celebs Zen Out, Market

The Body Shop Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask, $28

Soaking it all in... #birthdaygirl #itsmyparty #quietbeforethestorm

One way to end a stress-filled day? Draw yourself a nice, hot bath. If you're Jennifer Lopez, yours will likely include fresh rose petals and an expensive bottle of bubble bath. 

ESC: How Celebs Zen Out, Market

Farmaesthetics Pink Petal Roses Solar Salt Mineral Bath, $35

 

Pilates day ??#FableticsFriday @fabletics #BackDetail ???? @nicolestuartla

We can't all afford expensive private Pilates sessions like Kate Hudson. However, we can block out some time to do some good, old fashioned stretching in the comfort of our own homes with a little help from a Pilates ring. (Not exactly the same, but similar results.)

ESC: How Celebs Zen Out, Market

Wakeman Fitness Pilates Dual Grip Toning Ring, $13.95

One of the quickest ways to feel relaxed? Get into bed and cuddle up, like Shay Mitchell. Pro tip: Make sure your sheets are extra-luxurious with a high thread count (it's the only way to go, really). 

ESC: How Celebs Zen Out, Market

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Body Queen Fitted Sheet, Now $42.49

???????????????

Lucy Hale isn't the only celebrity obsessed with the power of crystals. Need to change your energy? These beautiful rocks just might be the answer. 

ESC: How Celebs Zen Out, Market

Alex and Ani Rose Quartz Pendant Necklace, $78

If you're looking to distract your mind and pass some time, reading always works like a charm. Just make it a thriller, like Reese Witherspoon's pick, and you won't be able to put it down. 

ESC: How Celebs Zen Out, Market

"The Girl on the Train" by Paula Hawkins, Paperback $7.84 

Good morning to 9M of you?!?! ??????Feeling very grateful and giddy @amyrosoffdavis

It's no secret that celebs like Emma Roberts love yoga (it's because it works). So if you're going to have practice of your own, one thing you'll need: a cushy yoga mat. Go ahead, splurge a little—you'll be using it a lot. 

ESC: How Celebs Zen Out, Market

90 Degree by Reflex Airy Flower 22" Yoga Capris, $36

Yeah, we can definitely get used to this!

