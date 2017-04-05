A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on
It's that time of year again: Stress Awareness Month!
Celebs are good at a lot of things, but there's one thing they do better than anyone: relax.
After all, most of them are working their a**es off, but it's usually on a project-by-project basis. So, when a movie, concert tour or other colossal undertaking starts to wind down, so do they. Yes, sometimes they take lavish all-inclusive trips to Bali, but other times they're just like us! If you're in the mood to take it easy, here's how to do it like an A-lister.
Carrie Underwood, for instance, is a girl after our own heart. She's basically an unwinding pro with her expert-level combo of a glass of wine and a face mask.
We can't all afford expensive private Pilates sessions like Kate Hudson. However, we can block out some time to do some good, old fashioned stretching in the comfort of our own homes with a little help from a Pilates ring. (Not exactly the same, but similar results.)
It's no secret that celebs like Emma Roberts love yoga (it's because it works). So if you're going to have practice of your own, one thing you'll need: a cushy yoga mat. Go ahead, splurge a little—you'll be using it a lot.
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.