We'll say what you're thinking: Please let this movie be aca-awesome.

Less than two years after Universal Pictures greenlit a third installment in the popular movie franchise, fans learned that Pitch Perfect 3 filming is officially complete.

"Bellas for Life. Can't believe we are wrapped," Brittany Snow shared on Instagram Monday afternoon. "I love these beautiful women. #pitchperfect3."

Rebel Wilson added, "This is not the end. Bellas for life x."

While it's far too soon to talk a fourth movie, a few plotlines for the third installment have been uncovered. When Universal first announced the project, they teased moviegoers with one detail: "Get ready to have a Merry Pitchmas."