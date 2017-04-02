The honeymoon has just begun for Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli.
More than a week after the Orange Is the New Black star married her partner, the pair appears to be taking the next step of their honeymoon.
In new Instagrams posted Sunday afternoon, the couple snapped selfies in an airplane as they headed for their next destination.
Just a couple of days earlier, the newlyweds celebrated their new relationship status by traveling to Disneyland with a group of friends.
The pair was all smiles while posing with their crew in front of the Magic Castle. "Thank you @disneyland for helping us continue to have the best week ever!" Samira shared on Instagram during her magical visit to the Happiest Place on Earth.
For those who may not be aware of the couple's romance, the Orange Is the New Black star met her wife on the set of the show: Samira was acting while Lauren was a writer.
The couple was married in an outdoor ceremony near Palm Springs, Calif., that was officiated by Wiley's parents. Judging from their stunning outfits, fun Instagram posts, and the killer playlist (the recession up the aisle was set to Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It," and Justin Bieber's "Baby" welcomed the brides into the reception), it was a pretty incredible night for everyone.
The couple started dating back in 2014, shortly after Lauren's split from her husband of two years. In an essay for Identities.Mic, she explained that writing about romances between women helped her to recognize and accept her own sexual orientation. The writer came out publicly in May 2014.
"I went through it all on set: I fell in love with a woman, and I watched my life play out on screen...It feels liberating and appropriate to live my life in front of you," she wrote.
Since then, the two have been inseparable.
Congrats!