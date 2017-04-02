Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Las Vegas just got a whole lot hotter.
Country music stars flocked to Nevada tonight for the 2017 ACM Awards, not without turning up the heat on the red carpet—in the form of five amazing, super-sultry naked dress moments.
Carrie Underwoodpulled out all the stops in this statement-making, Swarovski-clad gown. It's the perfect combination of sexy and strong—an ideal lead into her much-anticipated performance tonight, no? The high neckline and armor-like details are really what hit home for us.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jessie James Decker's embellished, nude naked dress (note her choice of a two-piece undergarment, dare we say bralettes are making a comeback?) has a powerful slit commanding photographers' attention. While the "Gold" singer isn't up for any awards tonight, this look is definitely a winner.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
On the more subtle side of things, recording artist RaeLynn went for a busier and darker number—complete with intricate beading.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Maddie & Tae's Taylor 'Tae' Dye brought a more feminine approach to the sultry red carpet look in this floral, peek-a-boo tulle gown. The fabric gives the illusion of a lengthy skirt, but the embroidered show-stopper actually stops at her knees. It's definitely a fresh take!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
And the last not-your-average naked dress moment is being served up by reality star Savannah Chrisley, who went an uber-sexy route with a see-through bodice.
Though it's something you see at red carpet events time and time again, hats off to these leading ladies who gave the trend some refreshing updates.