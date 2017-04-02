Las Vegas just got a whole lot hotter.

Country music stars flocked to Nevada tonight for the 2017 ACM Awards, not without turning up the heat on the red carpet—in the form of five amazing, super-sultry naked dress moments.

Carrie Underwoodpulled out all the stops in this statement-making, Swarovski-clad Labourjoisie gown. It's the perfect combination of sexy and strong—an ideal lead into her much-anticipated performance tonight, no? The high neckline and armor-like details are really what hit home for us.