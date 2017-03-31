Watch Now! Charlize Theron Loves Her Naughty New Nickname

Leave it to Charlize Theron to fully embrace her new nickname.
In the upcoming spy thriller from Focus Features, Theron and Sofia Boutella have quite the steamy sex scene. When I caught up with Boutella at the Oscars earlier this month, we decided the Oscar was now "a spy I'd like to f--k!"
Yup, Charlize Theron is a...SILF!
I told Theron about the adults-only moniker while she and Boutella were promoting Atomic Blonde at CinemaCon.
"Oh, damn—mic drop! That's what that is," Theron exclaimed. "My work's done here."
Universal Pictures
Both actresses had no problem romping around with each other. "Look at her," Theron said. "She's so beautiful. She's incredibly stunning.
"We're both dancers so weirdly I can't ever imagine doing this with anybody but her because we kind of treated it like dancers," she continued. "It was really about movement and choreography."
It was Boutella's first sex scene. "[Charlize] made it very easy for me," said Boutella, who will also be seen this summer in The Mummy with Tom Cruise. "She made me feel very comfortable."
So comfortable that Boutella reiterated, "She's my SILF."
Atomic Blonde is in theaters July 28.
E! News and Focus Features are both part of the NBCUniversal family.