Watch Now! Charlize Theron Loves Her Naughty New Nickname

Leave it to Charlize Theron to fully embrace her new nickname.

In the upcoming spy thriller from Focus Features, Theron and Sofia Boutella have quite the steamy sex scene. When I caught up with Boutella at the Oscars earlier this month, we decided the Oscar was now "a spy I'd like to f--k!"

Yup, Charlize Theron is a...SILF!

I told Theron about the adults-only moniker while she and Boutella were promoting Atomic Blonde at CinemaCon.

"Oh, damn—mic drop! That's what that is," Theron exclaimed. "My work's done here."