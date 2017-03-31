Elder Ordonez / Splash News
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have taken their love from Miami to the Bahamas, and now they've hit New York City with some PDA!
The new couple were spotted at New York hot spot Marea restaurant, having lunch with a group of friends. An onlooker tells E! News J.Lo looked "very happy" as she left the restaurant, holding onto her boo who held an umbrella over them both. They even matched!
Lopez looked fashionable in a beige coat and heels, while a dapper Rodriguez donned a suit of the same color.
According to our source, the pair arrived separately around noon and left together at 2:30 p.m., heading to an apartment building in uptown shortly after.
They join the list of celebrity couples to hit the restaurant lately. On Monday, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys enjyoed a drink at the bar, while Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy had a prime seat for dinner.
Meanwhile, Rodriguez appeared on The View this morning and opened up about his romance with the singer-dancer-actress.
"It's obvious. We've been having a great time," he said. "She's an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother."
Other than being a "big Yankees fan"—Lopez is from the Bronx—the former baseball player couldn't help but gush about the other reasons he cares for her.
"She just likes simple things. I mean, she's a very, very simple person," he revealed. "Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter."
Aw! Well, it's clear this is no longer a "casual" thing between the couple. It's become a "crazy connection" even their friends are on-board with!
"Friends are slowly thinking this may actually be a great match," a source recently told us. "He calls J.Lo his lady. He would wife her up in a heartbeat...She is different than other people he's dated."
As for Lopez, he's just the man she was hoping to find one day.
"Jennifer likes the idea of dating a man closer to her age," the insider added. "Jennifer is really into Alex but still just going with it and learning about him...This very likely may turn into a relationship."