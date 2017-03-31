The Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast reunion is the gift that keeps on giving.

Buffy mastermind Joss Whedon and his cast, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters and David Boreanaz, reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show's premiere with an Entertainment Weekly cover and photoshoot. In addition to the revealing interviews, the cast also took a bevy of behind-the-scenes photos with each other. These photos have been trickling out since the cover was revealed and Gellar went and outdid herself on Instagram with a selfie for the Spuffy fans…and one for the Bangel fans, of course. These are the Buffy-Spike and Buffy-Angel selfies you never knew you needed.