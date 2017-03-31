Richard Cartwright/WB
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast reunion is the gift that keeps on giving.
Buffy mastermind Joss Whedon and his cast, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters and David Boreanaz, reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show's premiere with an Entertainment Weekly cover and photoshoot. In addition to the revealing interviews, the cast also took a bevy of behind-the-scenes photos with each other. These photos have been trickling out since the cover was revealed and Gellar went and outdid herself on Instagram with a selfie for the Spuffy fans…and one for the Bangel fans, of course. These are the Buffy-Spike and Buffy-Angel selfies you never knew you needed.
The Buffy fandom stands divided when it comes to Buffy and Spike and Buffy and Angel.
"Spike's kinda your guy because he actually went and got a soul because of her [Buffy]," Whedon told EW. "But [Angel and Buffy]'s is the grandest love story I will ever tell."
Gellar, for what it's worth, is Team Angel.
"People ask who I thought was Buffy's ultimate. I get a lot of hate and a lot of death threats, seriously," she said. "There was something so beautiful to me about the Buffy and Angel story, I think that Spike understood a different part of who Buffy was and I think she needed to understand that and discover. But for me as Buffy, I think Angel."
She previously declared her allegiance to Angel in a Reddit AMA back in 2014. Spuffy fans take note! In the ongoing Buffy the Vampire Slayer comic books, Buffy is back in a relationship with Spike.
