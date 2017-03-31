Sarah Michelle Gellar Gifts Buffy the Vampire Slayer Fans the Ultimate Team Angel and Team Spike Selfies

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kate Mara

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Obama Family

Inside the Obama Family's New Life Since Leaving the White House

Big Little Lies

Shop the Screen: Big Little Lies

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz

Richard Cartwright/WB

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast reunion is the gift that keeps on giving.

Buffy mastermind Joss Whedon and his cast, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters and David Boreanaz, reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show's premiere with an Entertainment Weekly cover and photoshoot. In addition to the revealing interviews, the cast also took a bevy of behind-the-scenes photos with each other. These photos have been trickling out since the cover was revealed and Gellar went and outdid herself on Instagram with a selfie for the Spuffy fans…and one for the Bangel fans, of course. These are the Buffy-Spike and Buffy-Angel selfies you never knew you needed.

Photos

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Where Are They Now?

Don't forget to pick up your special copy of the #buffy @entertainmentweekly issue today!!

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

The Buffy fandom stands divided when it comes to Buffy and Spike and Buffy and Angel.

"Spike's kinda your guy because he actually went and got a soul because of her [Buffy]," Whedon told EW. "But [Angel and Buffy]'s is the grandest love story I will ever tell."

Read

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast Reunited to Reminisce, Make Your Heart Burst and Reveal Secrets

And not to be left out....@dbdbo69

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

Gellar, for what it's worth, is Team Angel. 

"People ask who I thought was Buffy's ultimate. I get a lot of hate and a lot of death threats, seriously," she said. "There was something so beautiful to me about the Buffy and Angel story, I think that Spike understood a different part of who Buffy was and I think she needed to understand that and discover. But for me as Buffy, I think Angel."

She previously declared her allegiance to Angel in a Reddit AMA back in 2014. Spuffy fans take note! In the ongoing Buffy the Vampire Slayer comic books, Buffy is back in a relationship with Spike.

Which couple slays your heart? Tell us in the comments.

TAGS/ Sarah Michelle Gellar , David Boreanaz , Buffy The Vampire Slayer , TV , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again