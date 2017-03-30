Lauren Conrad is ready to soak up the sun before her family becomes a little bigger.
While planning for the arrival of her first child with husband William Tell, the fashion designer headed to the beach for a tropical babymoon getaway.
In a new Instagram post, Lauren didn't reveal exactly where she was. The Hills alumna did, however, quickly prove she's having one fabulous time.
"Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita," she shared with her Instagram followers.
The post comes almost four months after Lauren revealed to her loyal fans that she was going to be a mom in 2017.
"Happy New Year!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a sonogram. "I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…"
As you likely could have guessed, family and fans were excited to hear the news. In fact, The Hills co-star Audrina Patridge couldn't help but share her excitement at the announcement.
"It was amazing. Finally! The five main Hills girls are all married or pregnant or moms," the PREY SWIM designer shared with E! News. "It's awesome. We're all on the same page now."
"Lauren, she's going to be such a good mom," Audrina added. "I'm really happy for them. Being a mom is the best thing in the world so I'm really excited for them."
As Lauren continues to enjoy her journey to motherhood, the former reality star is staying mum on the sex of her baby.
Instead, baby prep is in full swing as she continues shopping for "so much" stuff. "It's all clothes," Lauren previously shared with E! News.
A fashionable baby in our future? We can't wait!