Lauren Conrad is ready to soak up the sun before her family becomes a little bigger.

While planning for the arrival of her first child with husband William Tell, the fashion designer headed to the beach for a tropical babymoon getaway.

In a new Instagram post, Lauren didn't reveal exactly where she was. The Hills alumna did, however, quickly prove she's having one fabulous time.

"Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita," she shared with her Instagram followers.

The post comes almost four months after Lauren revealed to her loyal fans that she was going to be a mom in 2017.