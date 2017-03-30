Ben Affleck has three vital reasons to stay sober.
The 44-year-old actor revealed earlier this month that he had recently completed treatment for alcohol addiction, adding, "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be." For more than a year and a half, Affleck has been co-parenting his two daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8, and son Samuel, 5, with Jennifer Garner, 44, and has been continuously involved in the kids' lives. Also, despite the couple's 2015 split, which was never made official in a court, Affleck has also continued to live in the family's property.
"He is in a good place," a source told E! News exclusively Thursday. "He is very focused on staying on track and being healthy."
The source said Affleck is "in therapy a few times a weeks in L.A." and that his recent rehab treatment "really helped him find perspective and get his priorities in order."
"He loves his kids more than anything and wants to be a great dad, a great role model," the source added.
Last week, Affleck took his and Garner's son on a trip to Disneyland. He also plans to spend time with the kids during their spring break soon, E! News had learned.
"Ben and Jen are getting along well," the source said. "They are very supportive of each other. They have a good arrangement where they co-parent together and make decisions together regarding the kids as well as their professional commitments. They are very good at putting the family before anything else. When one of them works, the other steps in and takes over parenting duties. It works well for them."
"They are not a couple and Ben is still living on the property," the source continued. "He is really happy and excited about the future. He is right where he wants to be with his kids and being very involved in their lives on a daily basis."