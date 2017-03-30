Ben Affleck has three vital reasons to stay sober.

The 44-year-old actor revealed earlier this month that he had recently completed treatment for alcohol addiction, adding, "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be." For more than a year and a half, Affleck has been co-parenting his two daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8, and son Samuel, 5, with Jennifer Garner, 44, and has been continuously involved in the kids' lives. Also, despite the couple's 2015 split, which was never made official in a court, Affleck has also continued to live in the family's property.

"He is in a good place," a source told E! News exclusively Thursday. "He is very focused on staying on track and being healthy."

The source said Affleck is "in therapy a few times a weeks in L.A." and that his recent rehab treatment "really helped him find perspective and get his priorities in order."

"He loves his kids more than anything and wants to be a great dad, a great role model," the source added.