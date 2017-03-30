American Idol secrets have been revealed!

On Wednesday, Mike Darnell, the former president of Fox's alternative programming, dished to Love Connection host Andy Cohen about the show he ran up until 2013 at the TV Academy.

While Darnell left the network in 2013, he still had years of secrets to spill, like how Ryan Seacrest almost wasn't the host of the show!

At the time, Seacrest's dad was his manager and turned down the initial offer.

"He wasn't going to come in," Darnell revealed. "I had to literally get on the phone with his father."