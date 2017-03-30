Brigitte Lacombe/ Dior
Is this Jennifer Lawrence's most personal Dior campaign yet?
The Oscar winner, who kicks ass as rebel leader Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games films and as Mystique in the X-Men movies and has spoken out about equality for women, channels her feminist persona in ads for the luxury brand's fall 2017 line.
Actually, she just straight spells it out.
In a few photos, she wears a white T-shirt with the words "We Should All Be Feminists," paired with dark jeans and handbags.
Other photos show Lawrence wearing a dark blazer and sporting other white Dior shirts.
In addition to being political, the photos also showcase the most casual and personal looks Lawrence has sported in a Dior campaign since she became a celebrity spokesmodel for the luxury brand in 2012.
The actress has appeared in numerous ads for Dior apparel, accessories and makeup and has often worn Dior dresses on red carpets, including at the Oscars. She signed a new three-year deal with Dior for $15 million in 2014.
The new Dior campaign "captures Jennifer Lawrence just as she is," according to a company statement.
"In a series of black and white photographs, the actress and house muse appears both elegant and relaxed, unposed and without artifice," the statement reads. "The clothes she wears correspond to her own personal style as a young woman of today."