Is this Jennifer Lawrence's most personal Dior campaign yet?

The Oscar winner, who kicks ass as rebel leader Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games films and as Mystique in the X-Men movies and has spoken out about equality for women, channels her feminist persona in ads for the luxury brand's fall 2017 line.

Actually, she just straight spells it out.

In a few photos, she wears a white T-shirt with the words "We Should All Be Feminists," paired with dark jeans and handbags.