Since the mid-nineties, Usher has been a household name.

He's had countless hits, earned eight Grammy Awards, starred on The Voice, traveled the globe and yet, fans still don't know much about the 38-year-old's personal life.

That's precisely how Usher Raymond IV wants things to be, it seems, as he's done his best to keep his family life as far out of the public eye as possible.

Through marriages and divorces, highly publicized love and heartbreak, happy times and truly tragic ordeals, the R&B super star has chosen to separate his home life from his onstage persona in recent years—and for good reason.

But what may have sparked the hit-maker's decision to shield his family from the limelight? Let's have a look at what may have contributed to Usher's secrecy as of late.