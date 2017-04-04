Jacqueline Lee/E!
When it comes to your festival look, you want it to be easy to throw together and look as original as possible.
That's where your trusty denim shorts come in. It's true—alone, the warm-weather staple might not make a loud statement, but you always wind up packing them for one reason: They truly go with anything. Whether it's an off-the-shoulder gingham top, an edgy biker jacket or a flirty blouse, your jean shorts make it an instant outfit.
Rule number one: Things don't have to match perfectly; they just have to coordinate. If you're wearing a bold pattern on top, like this check top, balance it out with some color detail on the bottom. A unique patch anywhere on the jeans makes them feel original, but also focuses the eye on the entire outfit. You'll notice the red rose patch and blue top above don't exactly match, so pull it together by adding accessories that color coordinate, like the bag and sneakers.
Shop the Look: Madewell Check Bardot Top; Rebecca Minkoff Sofia Crossbody; Sam Edelman White Kavi Sneaker; Blank NYC Denim Shorts
If you're vibing a more feminine look, pick one statement piece that isn't your denim shorts. In this case, keep your bottoms classic, like these simple frayed ones, so that the attention is on the ruffles, girly colors and floral pattern of the top. To keep the look from feeling too youthful, be sure to stay away from frilly accessories. Instead, a rad pair of perforated booties and a leather choker instantly elevate the look.
Shop the Look: ASTR Pink Floral Cold Shoulder Top; 1 Slate Larocka Perforated Bootie; Levi 501 Denim Shorts; BP Cali in California Tie Brown Choker; Madewell Green Satin Bomber Jacket
If your style is a little more basic (in a good way), a festival is the perfect opportunity to play it up! It's fine to stick with what you know: a white T-shirt and your favorite pair of cutoffs—just add some fun layers. Instead of a regular moto jacket, one like this with kitschy patches will give your look some character. And, yes, slide-ons in the same vein are also a great idea.
Shop the Look: Madewell White Tank; Misguided Leather Jacket; Black and White Slip-on Sneaker; Levi Wedge Fit Denim Shorts; Black With Gold Rim Sunglasses
However you pair your denim shorts, have fun with it and let your personality shine! It's festival season, after all!
Hair and Makeup: Suzie Kim
Styled by: Denise Borrego
Model: CESD Talent Agency