Khloe Kardashian is stepping into uncharted territory.

This clip from Sunday's upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians reveals the 32-year-old TV personality was feeling quite a bit of jitters before the launch of her size-inclusive Good American denim brand back in October 2016. Khloe was especially worried after learning the company would be expected to sell 150,000 pairs of jeans before the end of the year.

"There is so much stuff to do to prep for the launch of Good American and [business partner] Emma [Grede] made me really nervous telling about this number and how hard it is to get to that number," she explains in the sneak peek above. "Now, I'm nervous that I'm not going to make my investors and my business partner happy."