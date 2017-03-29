Khloe Kardashian is stepping into uncharted territory.
This clip from Sunday's upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians reveals the 32-year-old TV personality was feeling quite a bit of jitters before the launch of her size-inclusive Good American denim brand back in October 2016. Khloe was especially worried after learning the company would be expected to sell 150,000 pairs of jeans before the end of the year.
"There is so much stuff to do to prep for the launch of Good American and [business partner] Emma [Grede] made me really nervous telling about this number and how hard it is to get to that number," she explains in the sneak peek above. "Now, I'm nervous that I'm not going to make my investors and my business partner happy."
HL Group
During their workout, she tells Kourtney Kardashian she has "so much anxiety" about that goal because it's never been reached before in denim history.
But, like any good older sister, Kourt just encourages Khloe to keep the faith. "You're going to sell that many units," she states, adding, "We're going to make denim history."
"I feel so nervous," Khloe says. "Kylie Jenner sells hundreds of thousands of units in like, what? Three minutes?!"
She continues in her confessional, "I know we're not necessarily competing against each other, but still, I have always been known as the fat sister and now that I'm over that I don't want to be known as the failing sister."
Luckily, Kourtney was right and Khloe had absolutely nothing to stress about. Good American's debut was incredibly successful—the biggest denim launch in apparel history—and even made $1 million on the first day!
Go, Khloe!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!