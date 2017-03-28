Everyone's favorite pirate adventure is back! And Disney just released a behind the scenes peek into the immersive voyage before Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, hitting the big screen in May.
One of the most exciting elements of the film is the addition of new lead characters. "There are new characters that are going to bring a new flavor and a different dimension to one of the most powerful franchises of all time," says Javier Bardem, who is taking on the role of Captain Salazar. Salazar is the captain of ghost ship Silent Mary and is a longtime enemy of Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp).
Of course it wouldn't be a true Pirates of the Caribbean movie without the infamous pirate, as well as other favorites like Will Turner (OrlandoBloom) and Captain Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush). "Not only is it huge in scope," director Joachim Ronning says, "but we're dealing with iconic characters and iconic ships and elements. There was some sense of magic walking onto that set."
The only thing bigger than the characters is all of the action. Academy Award-winning filmmakers Joachim and Espen Sandberg knew the film had to be one of the most elaborate and engaging of the entire Pirates of the Caribbean film series. "When we heard they were planning on making another Pirates of the Caribbean, we chased it," Joachim says. Espen adds, "We wanted it to feel like a ride, be fun and scary and emotional, and that means huge action pieces."
Walt Disney Studios
The sneak peek video shows no shortage of action, with a behind the scenes look at the filming of an explosion taking place within a crowded village. With numerous extras frantically running around, the entire cast and crew only had one take to get the scene just right.
Along with explosions, the movie showcases piercing blue waters, white sand beaches and beautifully detailed ships. "It's very easy to lose yourself and to feel like you are in another world," says Kaya Scodelarto, who plays a new character, Carina Smyth.
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is the fifth installment of the blockbuster franchise. There was speculation this would be the final film in the series, but in March, Joachim told CinemaBlend, "This is the beginning of the finale...But I don't know if it's the last one, or if they'll make another 10 of them. I don't know! But I hope so!"
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales premieres nationwide May 26.
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.