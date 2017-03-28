Why 2017 Is Shaping Up to Be Lady Gaga's Strongest Year Yet

As Lady Gaga rings in her 31st birthday today, she's seeing herself at one of the highest points of her life, both professionally and personally.

Simply stated: 2017 has been her year.

Though Mother Monster has pretty much always reigned with her eclectic style and serious vocal range, we've seen her take her career to a whole new level this year with new projects, major headlines and a whole new side to her musical talent.

Career stuff aside, we've also seen her excel on a personal level, finding love after a difficult heartbreak and making some of her biggest dreams come true.

So let's dive a little deeper into just why this had been her strongest year yet: