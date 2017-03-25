This is how the Knowles-Carter family rolls!

On Friday, Jay-Z took his favorite ladies out to lunch—the group including pregnant wife Beyoncé, their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and his mother, Gloria Carter. Accompanied by security guards, they dined at the Gjelina restaurant in Venice, California, one of their favorite eateries, E! News has learned exclusively.

And they certainly made an entrance: Bey, who wore a boho-style hat and dress, was spotted in one of the entourage's three Escalades, while Jay drove a Tesla and his mother rode with him.