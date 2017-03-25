EXCLUSIVE!

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and Jay Z Roll in Style to Family Lunch With His Mom

by Corinne Heller

This is how the Knowles-Carter family rolls!

On Friday, Jay-Z took his favorite ladies out to lunch—the group including pregnant wife Beyoncé, their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and his mother, Gloria Carter. Accompanied by security guards, they dined at the Gjelina restaurant in Venice, California, one of their favorite eateries, E! News has learned exclusively.

And they certainly made an entrance: Bey, who wore a boho-style hat and dress, was spotted in one of the entourage's three Escalades, while Jay drove a Tesla and his mother rode with him.

The group dined in the back of the restaurant, where they usually sit, for at least an hour. After they finished eating, a security guard drove one of the Escalades to the curb, right by the eatery's exit, and Beyoncé slid right inside.

The whole group then headed to Def Jam Records' offices a few miles away, where Jay Z and his mother went to pick up a woman before everyone drove away.

Beyoncé announced on Feb. 1 via an Instagram photo that she is pregnant with twins. She has not revealed the babies' sexes but fans have speculated that she has dropped hints.

Error subscribing, please try again