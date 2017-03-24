As a general rule, it's probably best not to mess with Nicki Minaj.

In case you missed it, the "Super Bass" rapper has been super blunt about her ongoing feud with Remy Ma. The beef began when Minaj freestyled over a beat the "All the Way Up" rapper had used with the group Terror Squad. From that point forward, there's been bad blood between two of the queens of rap, which escalated recently with the release of Remy Ma's diss track "Shether" this February.

So, how exactly did Trey Songz get thrown into this?