As a general rule, it's probably best not to mess with Nicki Minaj.
In case you missed it, the "Super Bass" rapper has been super blunt about her ongoing feud with Remy Ma. The beef began when Minaj freestyled over a beat the "All the Way Up" rapper had used with the group Terror Squad. From that point forward, there's been bad blood between two of the queens of rap, which escalated recently with the release of Remy Ma's diss track "Shether" this February.
So, how exactly did Trey Songz get thrown into this?
In "Shether," (among the zillions of other disses) Ma name checks "Mr. Steal Your Girl," calling into question Nicki's cred by rapping "Only time you touch a trigga is when you f--ked Trey Songz."
Barbie was not happy. She went on to release multiple diss tracks aimed at Remy Ma, as well as wagering a $500,000 bet that Ma couldn't release a follow-up diss in 72 hours or get booked without mentioning Nicki's name.
But she didn't stop there.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for DCP
The "Pound the Alarm" rapper took to Twitter to call out Trey for his lack of comment, tweeting "lol. Wut u SHOULD be saying is that it's not true, seeing as it's not...I done gotchu 6 million plaques."
The tweet has since been deleted, but not before Trey got a chance to respond.
"You need to be mad at Remy Nicki cause if you check my Instagram feed I already denied it on video so words didn't get misconstrued You just mad. I still love you," he tweeted back, throwing in a promotion for his upcoming new album and adding, "get me some more plaques babe."
With the release of his new album, Trigga went on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club to promote "Tremaine," which was released just this morning.
When asked if Nicki ever apologized for lashing out at him on Twitter, Songz responded "No, she hasn't, and Nicki, I love you. Nicki said she gave me six platinum, but let's keep it real, Nicki ain't had s--t before ‘Bottoms Up'." Yikes! Shots fired.
While the Barbz have gone in on the "Say Aah" singer on Twitter in response to his interview, Minaj has made no comments. Let's hope these two can work things out - or at least release some more hit songs about it.