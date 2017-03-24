Lots of spring statement pieces blossomed this week. (Pun intended.)

When it comes to Gabrielle Union's Monday night floral maxi, is there anything more show-stopping? Though we don't all have red carpet events to attend, there's still a way to make this look work for you on an everyday kind of basis—a sequin-less wrap dress or a flowery mini will do the trick!

For daytime, pair the dress with sandals or sneakers to keep it casual then when night falls, swap those flats for something a little more sophisticated like high-heels.