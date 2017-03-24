5 Days, 5 Ways: The Perfect Spring Jacket? Demi Lovato Has the Answer

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Zendaya

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Whoa, Scheana Accuses Shay of Cheating on Pump Rules Reunion

ESC: Olivia Palermo

Tired of Looking Tired? This Ingredient Might Be the Answer

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: 5 Days, Gabrielle Union

Bobby Metelus/Getty Images

Lots of spring statement pieces blossomed this week. (Pun intended.)

When it comes to Gabrielle Union's Monday night floral maxi, is there anything more show-stopping? Though we don't all have red carpet events to attend, there's still a way to make this look work for you on an everyday kind of basis—a sequin-less wrap dress or a flowery mini will do the trick!

For daytime, pair the dress with sandals or sneakers to keep it casual then when night falls, swap those flats for something a little more sophisticated like high-heels.

ESC: 5 Days, 5 Ways

Zara Floral Print Flowing Dress, $100

Photos

Cuffed Jeans Are Making a Comeback

ESC: 5 Days, Demi Lovato

Splash News

When it comes to choosing the perfect spring jacket, Demi Lovato's got all the answers (well, she's got one and it's a goodie).

If you feel the outfit needs a little something extra (and you don't want to roast) throw a light-weight bomber jacket (like the singer's) over your shoulders for added coverage. They're the ideal staple for topping off any warm-weather outfit.

ESC: 5 Days, 5 Ways

H&M Satin Bomber Jacket, $50

Photos

These Under-$100 Heels Are Perfect for Spring

ESC: 5 Days, Reese Witherspoon

SPLASH NEWS

Reese Witherspoon's the queen of bold-colored accessories. Whether it's her signature pink heels or, in this week's case, a gorgeous magenta Louis Vuitton, she's mastered the art of statement shades.

When it comes to wearing yours, start out with a super-simple ensemble. Then work your way up to Reese-level color matching.

ESC: 5 Days, 5 Ways

Mango Buckle Leather Bag, $60

Photos

Prom Dresses Under $100

ESC: 5 Days, Kristen Bel

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

We're not done with one-pieces (Kristen Bell is proof).

How adorable does the actress look in her jumpsuit? Exactly. It's time your closet had a pair. So take Kristen's advice and jazz up your wardrobe with something as effortlessly chic as it is easy to put on.

ESC: 5 Days, 5 Ways

Tibi Cropped Twill Jumpsuit, $214

Photos

Under-$100 Swimsuits

ESC: 5 Days, Kaia Gerber

AKM-GSI

Lastly, Kaia Gerber was spotted out yesterday in a flaming hoodie and high tops, but the major closet staple here? Her jean shorts.

They're distressed (check out those raw hems) without looking messy, making them the perfect throw-on-a-go piece to compliment any spring-worthy tee.

ESC: 5 Days, 5 Ways

Topshop Moto Ashley Boyfriend Shorts, $55

Feeling a little more ready for spring now? We thought so.

TAGS/ Demi Lovato , Kristen Bell , Gabrielle Union , Reese Witherspoon , Kaia Gerber , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again