Bobby Metelus/Getty Images
Lots of spring statement pieces blossomed this week. (Pun intended.)
When it comes to Gabrielle Union's Monday night floral maxi, is there anything more show-stopping? Though we don't all have red carpet events to attend, there's still a way to make this look work for you on an everyday kind of basis—a sequin-less wrap dress or a flowery mini will do the trick!
For daytime, pair the dress with sandals or sneakers to keep it casual then when night falls, swap those flats for something a little more sophisticated like high-heels.
Splash News
When it comes to choosing the perfect spring jacket, Demi Lovato's got all the answers (well, she's got one and it's a goodie).
If you feel the outfit needs a little something extra (and you don't want to roast) throw a light-weight bomber jacket (like the singer's) over your shoulders for added coverage. They're the ideal staple for topping off any warm-weather outfit.
SPLASH NEWS
Reese Witherspoon's the queen of bold-colored accessories. Whether it's her signature pink heels or, in this week's case, a gorgeous magenta Louis Vuitton, she's mastered the art of statement shades.
When it comes to wearing yours, start out with a super-simple ensemble. Then work your way up to Reese-level color matching.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
We're not done with one-pieces (Kristen Bell is proof).
How adorable does the actress look in her jumpsuit? Exactly. It's time your closet had a pair. So take Kristen's advice and jazz up your wardrobe with something as effortlessly chic as it is easy to put on.
AKM-GSI
Lastly, Kaia Gerber was spotted out yesterday in a flaming hoodie and high tops, but the major closet staple here? Her jean shorts.
They're distressed (check out those raw hems) without looking messy, making them the perfect throw-on-a-go piece to compliment any spring-worthy tee.
Feeling a little more ready for spring now? We thought so.