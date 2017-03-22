Someone book Kate Winslet for a TED Talk, because her words will make you cheer.

The Oscar-winning actress and Titanic star continues to speak out against childhood bullying, using her own experience of being bullied in school to try to give hope to victims. Speaking in front of about 12,000 people, including kids, at the fourth annual WE Day UK event at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London Wednesday, Winslet recalled being fat-shamed and talked about pursuing her dream of acting despite being discouraged to do so.

"I had been bullied at school," she said. "They called me Blubber. Teased me for wanting to act. Locked me in the cupboard. Laughed at me."