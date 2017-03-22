Shop These 9 Draper James Looks (Because It's Reese Witherspoon's Birthday)

ESC: Reese Witherspoon

Shop Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Style

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On and off the screen, Reese Witherspoon nails polished, preppy style.

So, in honor of the actress' 41st birthday, we're celebrating the Academy Award-winner's ladylike fashion. In addition to her latest leading role in Big Little Lies, the mother of three also operates Southern-inspired lifestyle brand, Draper James. From printed dresses and lacy skirts to bright colored home decor pieces, the line has it all and perfectly embodies Reese's feminine aesthetic.

"I created Draper James to honor my past and allow others to embrace the beauty, style and excitement that embodies what is happening in the South today," said the star in a statement.

The clothing collection pays homage to Witherspoon's Louisiana roots. If the brand's vibrant prints and colors may sound too intimidating, the actress proves how effortless it is to mix and match bold pieces to make a low-key statement. 

Wondering how to dress like the sophisticated star? We've got you covered. Keep clicking to shop the looks!

Happy birthday, Reese!

