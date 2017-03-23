Where in the World Is Taylor Swift?

Has anyone seen Taylor Swift ?

The leader of the girl squad truly has been M.I.A. for a while, and it's time we figure out where she is—or, at the very least, what happened. Aside from birthday tributes to her closest friends, professional photos from her Super Saturday performance over Super Bowl Weekend and stills from her "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" music video with Zayn Malik, T.Swift hasn't posted a candid photo since Thanksgiving 2016.

For someone who seemingly posted candids of her friends fairly regularly, that's a dramatic decrease. In fact, Swift in general has greatly decreased her presence. Obviously, there could be many theories in play, the most popular being that she is holed up somewhere writing, producing and recording a new album as a follow up to her mega-hit album 1989.