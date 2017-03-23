Where in the World Is Taylor Swift?

E! Illustration
Has anyone seen Taylor Swift ?
The leader of the girl squad truly has been M.I.A. for a while, and it's time we figure out where she is—or, at the very least, what happened. Aside from birthday tributes to her closest friends, professional photos from her Super Saturday performance over Super Bowl Weekend and stills from her "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" music video with Zayn Malik, T.Swift hasn't posted a candid photo since Thanksgiving 2016.
For someone who seemingly posted candids of her friends fairly regularly, that's a dramatic decrease. In fact, Swift in general has greatly decreased her presence. Obviously, there could be many theories in play, the most popular being that she is holed up somewhere writing, producing and recording a new album as a follow up to her mega-hit album 1989.
The last time paparazzi caught a glimpse of the "Style" songstress was on Jan. 11, 2017 as she made her way into her favorite workout spot, Body by Simone. Since then, nada. Obviously, she performed in Houston, where she remarked that it would be her only concert this year, but otherwise where has she been living her life? Swift's home has been in New York City for a few years now, but no one has seen her out and about in months. A Swiftie claims he saw the country-turned-pop star dancing in her car in Nashville while waiting at a red light, and only a few days after that did she receive a visit from her BFF Ed Sheeran, but that was in NYC.
Sheeran stopped by her apartment in Manhattan earlier this month, but unfortunately for fans, the duo didn't leave together. Sheeran walked in solo and exited the same way, with no Swift in sight. The "Stay" singer's brother, Austin Swift, however, has been working the public circuit for a little while now, thanks to his small role in Live by Night. Austin walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere in January, but his older sister skipped the festivities. Fast forward to March, and the Notre Dame graduate was spotted making his way into yoga in New York City.
While Swifties are obviously hoping for a new album—Sheeran even hinted she could release around Christmas—there could also be another, scarier theory.
At the beginning of March police arrested a man named Mohammed Jaffar for burglary, stalking and trespassing Swift's apartment. The individual was held on $20,000 bail. The judge signed off on an order of protection against Mohammed. According to Page Six, it ordered no contact with the pop star.
A criminal complaint said Jaffar showed up to the Grammy winner's apartment at least four times over the past two months.
We hope that's certainly not the reason why she's been living a more private life, but if it is, we don't blame her for wanting to be careful. Then again, after going on a world tour for about a year, we can't blame her for wanting to take a break, either.
That being said, fans are clinging to these words right from Sheeran's mouth: "Taylor isn't going to be releasing until probably the end of this year—Christmas is the smartest time to release because that's when everyone buys records, so I've got a full year of just all Ed, all the time," he told BBC News.
Let the countdown to Christmas begin.