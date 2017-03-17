Will the upcoming seventh season of Suits be Meghan Markle's last?
The 35-year-old actress, who is Prince Harry's girlfriend, recently returned to Toronto to prepare to film new episodes of the USA Network series but is "ready to be done with Suits" and with "acting in general," a source told E! News exclusively Friday.
"Even before Harry, she was starting to think about transitioning out of acting," the source added. "She wants to focus on other worldly endeavors she is passionate about, like her philanthropy."
In January, Meghan spent a week in India on a World Vision Canada humanitarian mission to help impoverished women and girls.
Kensington Palace confirmed her and Harry's relationship in November. Meghan and the 32-year-old prince have spent time together in Toronto, his native London, Norway and most recently, Jamaica, where they attended his best friend's wedding, which gave the actress a chance to get to know the prince's inner circle better.
While Meghan and Harry have been photographed together, including at the wedding, they have not yet made their official public debut as a couple at an official event.
Harry is currently in London and has solo engagements in the U.K. throughout the beginning of next week.
Meghan remains in Toronto, where she hangs out with close friends and goes to yoga classes and restaurants when she's not filming Suits. The actress nowadays draws more paparazzi attention than ever due to her relationship with Harry. The source told E! News she's "just keeping a super low profile right now."
"Meghan is the darling of Toronto," the source said. "Locals love her so much and she really engaged herself into the community when she moved here for Suits years ago. The city basically adopted her and she fit right in. She's just not as accessible now but she's always been so kind and genuinely so sweet to people around town."
Meghan's co-star Patrick J. Adams weighed in on the couple's relationship in an interview with E! News' Erin Lim last month.
"I'm super excited for her," he said. "As you can imagine, it is a massive deal, obviously, if you hadn't noticed. I didn't wanna get involved. I just wanted to say, 'I love you, I support you, I hope you're happy. You seem really happy' and if she ever needed anybody to talk to in the madness—'cause it is madness, it's madness what the world puts somebody through when they're going through this process."
"But if there's anyone in the world who is designed to be able to deal with it and deal with it professionally, it's Meghan Markle," he added.