Will the upcoming seventh season of Suits be Meghan Markle's last?

The 35-year-old actress, who is Prince Harry's girlfriend, recently returned to Toronto to prepare to film new episodes of the USA Network series but is "ready to be done with Suits" and with "acting in general," a source told E! News exclusively Friday.

"Even before Harry, she was starting to think about transitioning out of acting," the source added. "She wants to focus on other worldly endeavors she is passionate about, like her philanthropy."

In January, Meghan spent a week in India on a World Vision Canada humanitarian mission to help impoverished women and girls.