Inside the Private World Michael Jackson Created for His Kids

Some considered the lengths Michael Jackson went to protect his kids extreme, but his family understood his reasoning.

The King of Pop famously made his children wear masks in public, much to the confusion of his fans. After his passing, his kids and his mother, Katherine Jackson, revealed the purpose of the covers: to give them privacy. His daughter, Paris Jackson, was also homeschooled for the first 12 years of her life, "which means that the only interactions I'd ever had were with family members or other adults," she explained to Harper's Bazaar.

The isolation meant she "didn't have social skills. I had to force myself to learn so fast." Even now Paris lives a fairly isolated life, but that hasn't stopped her from "learning how to communicate."

"I think I've gotten pretty good at it," she said.