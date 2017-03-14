Ben Affleck Reveals He Completed Rehab Stint for Alcohol Addiction

Ben Affleck has taken steps to address his issues with sobriety.
The actor released a statement to Facebook on Tuesday, revealing he had recently completed a stint in rehab for alcohol addiction.
"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," Affleck penned. "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."
Affleck also thanked Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children with and separated from in 2015.
"I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery," his message concluded.
The Oscar winner previously checked into the Malibu-based rehabilitation center Promises in 2001 for alcohol-related struggles.
In a 2012 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck shared, "I went to rehab for being 29 and partying too much and not having a lot of boundaries and to clear my head and try to get some idea of who I wanted to be. It was more a 'let me get myself straight,' before it became a rite of passage."
Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Garner had backtracked on filing for divorce and the two were taking steps to repair their decade-long marriage. "Nothing has changed," one insider insisted to E! News. "They are not back together. They are co-parenting. The most important thing in all of this are their kids."
As a previous source explained, "There have been times when a reconciliation looked very likely. They love each other and that hasn't changed. But, it's unclear what the future holds for them."
In late February, Affleck stepped down from directing the upcoming standalone Batman movie. At the time, an insider confirmed to E! News that he would still star in the flick.
"There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require," the statement, issued to E! News, read in part.